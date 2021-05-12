iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lessened by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156,826 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.82. 1,977,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,728,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

