iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.