iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.12. 16,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,204. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.