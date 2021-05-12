iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $415.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

