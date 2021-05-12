iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Lessened by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,581 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 54,960 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,856. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

