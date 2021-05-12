ITE Group (LON:ITE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.09). ITE Group shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.08), with a volume of 643,581 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £611.83 million and a PE ratio of -91.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.50.

ITE Group Company Profile (LON:ITE)

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

