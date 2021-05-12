ITT (NYSE:ITT) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $107.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE ITT opened at $95.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08. ITT has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ITT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 139.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

