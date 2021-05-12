ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.90

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 163252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.