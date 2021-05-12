J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,967,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Argus increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

Shares of JBHT opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.