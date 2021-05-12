J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. J2 Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.270-9.510 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.27-9.51 EPS.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

