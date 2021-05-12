Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

FLGV stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.