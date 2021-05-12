Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $331,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.