Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,001 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

