Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

