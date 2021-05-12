Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.21.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock worth $11,867,301 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

