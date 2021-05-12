Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $173.80 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.