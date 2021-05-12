JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$27.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

