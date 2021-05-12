JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 108.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532,876 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $247,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after acquiring an additional 408,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after acquiring an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 137,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015,399. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

