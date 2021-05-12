JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Decreased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.