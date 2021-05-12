Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 25,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,735,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $585,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

