Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 25,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,735,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 23rd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00.
- On Friday, February 19th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $585,060.00.
- On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
