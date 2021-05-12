Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FATE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

