Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,427,000 after acquiring an additional 207,163 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $47,668,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coty by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,151,000 after acquiring an additional 601,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

