Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 28th

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

