Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0815 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $795,833.74 and $2.24 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00087070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.01121215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00115516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.28 or 0.10250584 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

