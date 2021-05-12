JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 500 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 37,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.