JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 181 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $301,006,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

