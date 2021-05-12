John Robert Finbow Sells 1,500 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,735,470.40.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$8,550.00.

On Monday, April 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.45, for a total transaction of C$8,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 800 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$6,680.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, John Robert Finbow acquired 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.87 per share, with a total value of C$5,509.00.

On Friday, February 12th, John Robert Finbow acquired 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$5,880.00.

Shares of CVE BLN traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.00.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLN. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

