Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 418.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after buying an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,635,000 after buying an additional 227,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,016,000 after buying an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,270,000 after buying an additional 96,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI stock opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $203.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.