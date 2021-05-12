Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 267 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

NYSE SYF opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.