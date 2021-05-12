Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 340 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

