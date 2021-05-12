JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Akouos were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Akouos by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Akouos by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Akouos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Akouos by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Akouos alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akouos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Akouos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.