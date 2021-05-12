JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.97.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 48,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Trex by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Trex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 422,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Trex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

