JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $134,000 in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Qutoutiao by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,958,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 479,700 shares during the period.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

NASDAQ:QTT opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Qutoutiao Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $606.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.69 million during the quarter.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.