JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

