JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 103 ($1.35). 39,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,147. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 12-month low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The stock has a market cap of £114.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.29.

About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

