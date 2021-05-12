JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 103 ($1.35). 39,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,147. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 12-month low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The stock has a market cap of £114.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.29.
About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income
Read More: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.