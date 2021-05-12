Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.91 or 0.00572937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00247548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.01 or 0.01207924 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

