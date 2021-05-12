JustInvest LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $3,670,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

LFC opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

