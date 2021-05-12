Kadant Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KAI. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.25.

NYSE:KAI opened at $176.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Kadant by 950.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,799,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

