Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives $19.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.39.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KALA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
KALA opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $355.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
