Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives $19.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

KALA opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $355.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

