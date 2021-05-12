Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaleyra updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $913,723.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

