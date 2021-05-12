Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

Kandi Technologies Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 70,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $374.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 2.34.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

Earnings History for Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

