Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.
Kandi Technologies Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 70,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $374.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 2.34.
About Kandi Technologies Group
