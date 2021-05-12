Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRT. Truist began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

