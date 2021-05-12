Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading Up 4% After Insider Buying Activity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) was up 4% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 17,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,433,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Specifically, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $659.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

