KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 344.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after buying an additional 346,444 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,277 shares of company stock valued at $8,647,723. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBH opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

