Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Outperform

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BWFG. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

BWFG opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,121 shares of company stock valued at $137,555. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.