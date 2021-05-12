Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Outperform

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BWFG. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.
BWFG opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Bankwell Financial Group news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,121 shares of company stock valued at $137,555. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.
About Bankwell Financial Group
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
