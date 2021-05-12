Keep Network Achieves Market Cap of $302.22 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $302.22 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00084474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.51 or 0.00917121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00109479 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.