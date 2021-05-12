Kelly Services (KELYA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kelly Services stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $997.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

