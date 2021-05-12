Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $77.96 on Monday. Kemper has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kemper by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,056,000 after acquiring an additional 453,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233,035 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,485,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,685,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit