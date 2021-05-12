Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $77.96 on Monday. Kemper has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kemper by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,056,000 after acquiring an additional 453,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233,035 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,485,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,685,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

