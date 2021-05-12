Key Financial Inc Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Key Financial Inc lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average of $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

