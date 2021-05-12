KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hayward in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $10,128,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,532,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,687,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

